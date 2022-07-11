J. Kubler vs J. Thompson | Newport
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 11.07.2022 | Stadium
Completato
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
6
6
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
2
3
Jason Kubler - Jordan Thompson Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica102
  • ATP punti549
  • Età29
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica79
  • ATP punti670
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso73kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

J. Kubler

J. Thompson

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

