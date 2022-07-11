J. Kubler vs J. Thompson | Newport
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 11.07.2022 | Stadium
Completato
J. Kubler
6
6
J. Thompson
2
3
Jason Kubler - Jordan Thompson Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
JasonKubler
Australia
- ATP classifica102
- ATP punti549
- Età29
- Altezza-
- Peso-
JordanThompson
Australia
- ATP classifica79
- ATP punti670
- Età28
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso73kg
Statistiche
