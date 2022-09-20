C. Eubanks vs M. Krueger | San Diego Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 20.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Programmato
C. Eubanks
M. Krueger
A partire dalle 20:30
Pubblicità
Ad
Christopher Eubanks - Mitchell Krueger Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
ChristopherEubanks
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica135
- ATP punti404
- Età26
- Altezza2.01m
- Peso82kg
MitchellKrueger
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica228
- ATP punti218
- Età28
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso82kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
C. Eubanks
M. Krueger
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040