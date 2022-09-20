C. Eubanks vs M. Krueger | San Diego Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 20.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Programmato
C. Eubanks
C. Eubanks
M. Krueger
M. Krueger
A partire dalle 20:30
Christopher Eubanks - Mitchell Krueger Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Christopher-Eubanks-headshot
ChristopherEubanks
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica135
  • ATP punti404
  • Età26
  • Altezza2.01m
  • Peso82kg
Mitchell-Krueger-headshot
MitchellKrueger
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica228
  • ATP punti218
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso82kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

C. Eubanks

M. Krueger

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

