T. Daniel vs R. Bautista | Mallorca Championships
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 20.06.2022 | Center Court
Completato
T. Daniel (Q)
T. Daniel (Q)
4
64
R. Bautista (5)
R. Bautista (5)
6
77
Taro Daniel - Roberto Bautista Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Taro-Daniel-headshot
Taro Daniel
Giappone
Giappone
  • ATP classifica123
  • ATP punti492
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso-
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
Roberto Bautista
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica20
  • ATP punti1903
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso76kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Taro-Daniel-headshot
Taro Daniel
Giappone
Giappone
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
Roberto Bautista
Spagna
Spagna
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

T. Daniel

R. Bautista

