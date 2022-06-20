T. Daniel vs R. Bautista | Mallorca Championships
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 20.06.2022 | Center Court
Completato
T. Daniel (Q)
4
64
R. Bautista (5)
6
77
Pubblicità
Ad
Taro Daniel - Roberto Bautista Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
TaroDaniel
Giappone
- ATP classifica123
- ATP punti492
- Età29
- Altezza1.91m
- Peso-
RobertoBautista
Spagna
- ATP classifica20
- ATP punti1903
- Età34
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso76kg
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0
Vittorie
1 match
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
T. Daniel
R. Bautista