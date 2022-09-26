M. Ymer vs I. Ivashka | Sofia
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 26.09.2022 | Center Court
M. Ymer
I. Ivashka
Mikael Ymer - Ilya Ivashka Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
MikaelYmer
Svezia
- ATP classifica100
- ATP punti540
- Età24
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso75kg
IlyaIvashka
Bielorussia
- ATP classifica59
- ATP punti775
- Età28
- Altezza1.93m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0
Vittorie
1 match
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
M. Ymer
I. Ivashka
Altre partite
