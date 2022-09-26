M. Ymer vs I. Ivashka | Sofia
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 26.09.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
26/09
Pubblicità
Ad

Mikael Ymer - Ilya Ivashka Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Svezia
Svezia
  • ATP classifica100
  • ATP punti540
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso75kg
Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Bielorussia
Bielorussia
  • ATP classifica59
  • ATP punti775
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.93m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Svezia
Svezia
Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Bielorussia
Bielorussia
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

M. Ymer

I. Ivashka

Altre partite

R. Berankis
R. Berankis
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
26/09
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
A. Lazarov
A. Lazarov
26/09
N. Borges
N. Borges
28/09
A. Vukic
A. Vukic
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
28/09
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Mikael Ymer vs Ilya Ivashka ATP, Sofia - 26 settembre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Sofia tra Mikael Ymer e Ilya Ivashka live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 26 settembre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Sofia Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...