D. Kudla/E. Ruusuvuori vs E. Roger-Vasselin/L. Kubot | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
D. Kudla
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Roger-Vasselin
L. Kubot
25/05
Denis Kudla / Emil Ruusuvuori - Lukasz Kubot / Edouard Roger-Vasselin Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
DenisKudla
Stati Uniti
- Età29
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso75kg
EmilRuusuvuori
Finlandia
- Età23
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso79kg
EdouardRoger-Vasselin
Francia
- Età38
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso78kg
LukaszKubot
Polonia
- Età40
- Altezza1.91m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
D. Kudla
E. Ruusuvuori
Partite non ancora giocate
E. Roger-Vasselin
L. Kubot
Altre partite
Doppio maschile / Turno 1
