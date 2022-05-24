C. Ruud vs J. Tsonga | Roland Garros
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Programmato
C. Ruud (8)
J. Tsonga (WC)
A partire dalle 12:00
Casper Ruud - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norvegia
Norvegia
  • ATP classifica8
  • ATP punti3940
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso77kg
Jo-Wilfried-Tsonga-headshot
Jo-WilfriedTsonga
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica297
  • ATP punti168
  • Età37
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso91kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

C. Ruud

J. Tsonga

