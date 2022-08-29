L. Siegemund vs S. Cirstea | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
S. Cirstea
S. Cirstea
30/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Laura Siegemund - Sorana Cirstea Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Germania
Germania
  • WTA classifica182
  • WTA punti356
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.68m
  • Peso-
Sorana-Cirstea-headshot
SoranaCirstea
Romania
Romania
  • WTA classifica37
  • WTA punti1330
  • Età32
  • Altezza1.76m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Germania
Germania
Sorana-Cirstea-headshot
SoranaCirstea
Romania
Romania
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

L. Siegemund

S. Cirstea

Altre partite

Singolo femminile / Turno 1

R. Peterson
R. Peterson
4
0
A. Kalinskaya
A. Kalinskaya
6
1
K. Rakhimova
K. Rakhimova
2
2
C. Garcia (17)
C. Garcia (17)
6
1
A. Riske-Amritraj (29)
A. Riske-Amritraj (29)
6
2
E. Yu
E. Yu
2
0
A. Li
A. Li
6
2
C. Osorio
C. Osorio
1
2
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Laura Siegemund vs Sorana Cirstea US Open Femminile - 30 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis US Open Femminile tra Laura Siegemund e Sorana Cirstea live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 30 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di US Open Femminile Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...