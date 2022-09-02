M. Keys vs C. Gauff | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 3 | 02.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
M. Keys (20)
M. Keys (20)
2
1
C. Gauff (12)
C. Gauff (12)
6
2
Madison Keys - Cori Gauff Riassunto della partita

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

M. Keys

C. Gauff

Panoramica dei giocatori

Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica20
  • WTA punti2128
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.78m
  • Peso66kg
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • WTA classifica12
  • WTA punti2687
  • Età18
  • Altezza1.75m
  • Peso-

