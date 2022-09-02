M. Keys vs C. Gauff | US Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 3 | 02.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
In Corso
M. Keys (20)
2
1
C. Gauff (12)
6
2
Madison Keys - Cori Gauff Riassunto della partita
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
M. Keys
C. Gauff
Panoramica dei giocatori
MadisonKeys
Stati Uniti
- WTA classifica20
- WTA punti2128
- Età27
- Altezza1.78m
- Peso66kg
CoriGauff
Stati Uniti
- WTA classifica12
- WTA punti2687
- Età18
- Altezza1.75m
- Peso-
