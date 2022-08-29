M. Kecmanovic vs L. Tien | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Programmato
M. Kecmanovic (32)
M. Kecmanovic (32)
L. Tien
L. Tien
30/08
Miomir Kecmanovic - Learner Tien Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP classifica36
  • ATP punti1245
  • Età22
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso-
Learner-Tien-headshot
LearnerTien
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica-
  • ATP punti-
  • Età16
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

M. Kecmanovic

L. Tien

Partite non ancora giocate

Singolo maschile / Turno 1

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Learner Tien US Open Maschile - 30 agosto 2022

