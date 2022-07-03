B. Haddad Maia/B. Soares vs G. Dabrowski/J. Peers | Wimbledon
Doppio misto | Turno 2 | 03.07.2022 | Court 18
Programmato
B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
B. Soares
B. Soares
G. Dabrowski
G. Dabrowski
J. Peers
J. Peers
03/07
Pubblicità
Ad

Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia - Gabriela Dabrowski / John Peers Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brasile
Brasile
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso78kg
Bruno-Soares-headshot
BrunoSoares
Brasile
Brasile
  • Età40
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-
Gabriela-Dabrowski-headshot
GabrielaDabrowski
Canada
Canada
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.78m
  • Peso-
John-Peers-headshot
JohnPeers
Australia
Australia
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brasile
Brasile
Bruno-Soares-headshot
BrunoSoares
Brasile
Brasile
Gabriela-Dabrowski-headshot
GabrielaDabrowski
Canada
Canada
John-Peers-headshot
JohnPeers
Australia
Australia
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0

Altre partite

Doppio misto / Turno 2

E. Shibahara
E. Shibahara
J. Rojer
J. Rojer
03/07
V. Williams
V. Williams
J. Murray
J. Murray
J. O'Mara
J. O'Mara
A. Barnett
A. Barnett
03/07
M. Middelkoop
M. Middelkoop
E. Perez
E. Perez
D. Krawczyk
D. Krawczyk
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
03/07
E. Roger-Vasselin
E. Roger-Vasselin
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
A. Klepac
A. Klepac
F. Polášek
F. Polášek
03/07
Pubblicità
Ad

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Beatriz Haddad Maia - Bruno Soares vs Gabriela Dabrowski - John Peers Wimbledon Doppio Misto - 3 luglio 2022

Segui la partita di tennis Wimbledon Doppio Misto tra Beatriz Haddad Maia - Bruno Soares e Gabriela Dabrowski - John Peers live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 14:00 del 3 luglio 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di Wimbledon Doppio Misto Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...