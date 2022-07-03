B. Haddad Maia/B. Soares vs G. Dabrowski/J. Peers | Wimbledon
Doppio misto | Turno 2 | 03.07.2022 | Court 18
Programmato
B. Haddad Maia
B. Soares
G. Dabrowski
J. Peers
03/07
Pubblicità
Ad
Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia - Gabriela Dabrowski / John Peers Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brasile
- Età26
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso78kg
BrunoSoares
Brasile
- Età40
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso-
GabrielaDabrowski
Canada
- Età30
- Altezza1.78m
- Peso-
JohnPeers
Australia
- Età33
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
Statistiche
0
Ace
0
0
Doppi falli
0
0
Vincenti
0
0
Errori non forzati
0
0
Totale punti vinti
0