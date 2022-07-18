T. Korpatsch vs A. Petkovic | Hamburg European Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 1 | 18.07.2022 | Center Court
Programmato
T. Korpatsch
T. Korpatsch
A. Petkovic (8)
A. Petkovic (8)
A partire dalle 14:30
Pubblicità
Ad

Tamara Korpatsch - Andrea Petkovic Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Tamara-Korpatsch-headshot
TamaraKorpatsch
Germania
Germania
  • WTA classifica111
  • WTA punti595
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-
Andrea-Petkovic-headshot
AndreaPetkovic
Germania
Germania
  • WTA classifica70
  • WTA punti853
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso70kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

T. Korpatsch

A. Petkovic

Altre partite

K. Baindl
K. Baindl
R. Peterson
R. Peterson
A partire dalle 11:00
M. Doi
M. Doi
O. Selekhmeteva
O. Selekhmeteva
A partire dalle 11:00
B. Krejcíková (3)
B. Krejcíková (3)
S. Lamens
S. Lamens
A partire dalle 11:00
A. Kalinskaya
A. Kalinskaya
M. Frech
M. Frech
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Tamara Korpatsch vs Andrea Petkovic WTA, Amburgo - 18 luglio 2022

Segui la partita di tennis WTA, Amburgo tra Tamara Korpatsch e Andrea Petkovic live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 14:30 del 18 luglio 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di WTA, Amburgo Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...