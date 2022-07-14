S. Zhang/L. Siegemund vs Y. Hsieh/J. Rompies | Budapest
Doppio femminile | Quarti di finale | 14.07.2022 | Court 4
14/07
Zhang Shuai / Laura Siegemund - Jessy Rompies / Hsieh Yu-Chieh Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
Cina
Cina
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.77m
  • Peso-
Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Germania
Germania
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.68m
  • Peso-
Yu-Chieh-Hsieh-headshot
Yu-ChiehHsieh
Cina Taipei
Cina Taipei
  • Età28
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Jessy-Rompies-headshot
JessyRompies
Indonesia
Indonesia
  • Età32
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Segui la partita di tennis WTA, Budapest Doppio tra Zhang Shuai - Laura Siegemund e Hsieh Yu-Chieh - Jessy Rompies live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 11:00 del 14 luglio 2022.

