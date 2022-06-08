H. Watson vs V. Golubic | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Singolo femminile | Turno 2 | 08.06.2022 | Centre Court
Programmato
H. Watson
H. Watson
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
08/06
Heather Watson - Viktorija Golubic Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Heather-Watson-headshot
HeatherWatson
Gran Bretagna
Gran Bretagna
  • WTA classifica102
  • WTA punti633
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Svizzera
Svizzera
  • WTA classifica55
  • WTA punti1086
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.69m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Heather-Watson-headshot
HeatherWatson
Gran Bretagna
Gran Bretagna
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Svizzera
Svizzera
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

H. Watson

V. Golubic

