H. Watson vs V. Golubic | Rothesay Open Nottingham
Singolo femminile | Turno 2 | 08.06.2022 | Centre Court
Programmato
H. Watson
V. Golubic
08/06
Panoramica dei giocatori
HeatherWatson
Gran Bretagna
- WTA classifica102
- WTA punti633
- Età30
- Altezza1.7m
- Peso-
ViktorijaGolubic
Svizzera
- WTA classifica55
- WTA punti1086
- Età29
- Altezza1.69m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
H. Watson
V. Golubic
