La giocata della notte: Lillard da favola, 51 punti e... Fa segnare anche gli avversari!

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets during their game at Moda Center on January 29, 2020
Credit Foto Getty Images
Portland scatenati contro i Sixers, guidati da un Damian Lillard pazzesco, che chiude con 51 punti e giocate super.
A un certo punto riesce a far segnare nel proprio canestro anche un giocatore avversario...
