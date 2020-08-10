Basket
NBA

La giocata della notte: Lillard da favola, 51 punti e... Fa segnare anche gli avversari!

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets during their game at Moda Center on January 29, 2020

Credit Foto Getty Images

DaEurosport
da 16 minuti | Aggiornato da 13 minuti

Portland scatenati contro i Sixers, guidati da un Damian Lillard pazzesco, che chiude con 51 punti e giocate super.

A un certo punto riesce a far segnare nel proprio canestro anche un giocatore avversario...

I risultati della notte: Gallinari guida Oklahoma al successo, San Antonio sogna i playoff

DA UN' ORA
La giocata della notte: Doncic-show, assist sotto le gambe davanti ad Antetokounmpo

DA UN GIORNO
I risultati della notte: Doncic batte Antetokounmpo, Phoenix ancora imbattuta

DA UN GIORNO
