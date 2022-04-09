Bundesliga / 29. Giornata
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 09.04.2022
SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Borussia Moenchengladbach Riassunto della partita
Formazioni
5-3-2
5-3-2
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0
Vittorie
0
Pareggi
4
Vittorie
Ultime partite
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Classifica
|Squadre
|G
|V
|PA
|PE
|Pts
|1
|28
|21
|3
|4
|66
|2
|28
|18
|3
|7
|57
|3
|28
|15
|6
|7
|51
|4
|28
|14
|6
|8
|48
|5
|28
|12
|9
|7
|45
|12
|28
|9
|7
|12
|34
|18
|28
|3
|7
|18
|16
