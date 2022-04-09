Bundesliga / 29. Giornata
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.it/calcio/squadre/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Programmato
-
-
https://www.eurosport.it/calcio/squadre/borussia-moenchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Pubblicità
Ad

SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Borussia Moenchengladbach Riassunto della partita

Formazioni

SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
5-3-2
Borussia Moenchengladbach jersey
Borussia Moenchengladbach
3-4-3
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
5-3-2
Borussia Moenchengladbach jersey
Borussia Moenchengladbach
3-4-3

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Borussia Moenchengladbach logo
Borussia Moenchengladbach jersey
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0

Vittorie

0

Pareggi

4

Vittorie

Ultime partite

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Borussia Moenchengladbach

Classifica

SquadreGVPAPEPts
1
FC Bayern MonacoFCB
28213466
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
28183757
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
28156751
4
RB LeipzigRBL
28146848
5
FriburgoSCF
28129745
12
Borussia MoenchengladbachBMG
28971234
18
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
28371816
Pubblicità
Ad

Le ultime notizie

Bundesliga

Atalanta, occhio: il Lipsia fa paura, 4-1 al Dortmund

02/04/2022 A 18:39

Bundesliga

Il Bayern soffre, poi dilaga e scappa in vetta: Friburgo battuto 4-1

02/04/2022 A 15:46

Altre partite

Stoccarda
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
20:30
FC Bayern Monaco
-
-
FC Augsburg
09/04
Köln
-
-
Mainz 05
09/04
Wolfsburg
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
09/04

Seguite Bundesliga in diretta la partita di Calcio tra SpVgg Greuther Fürth e Borussia Moenchengladbach su Eurosport. La partita inizia alle 15:30 del 9 aprile 2022.

Seguite le ultime notizie su SpVgg Greuther Fürth e Borussia Moenchengladbach e controllate Bundesliga Classifiche, Risultati, Classifica marcatori e Vincitori precedenti.

I tifosi di Calcio possono leggere le ultime notizie di Calcio, interviste, commenti e guardare i replay gratuitamente. State aggiornati su tutto ciò che succede in Serie A, Champions League e nelle altre competizioni.

Fate di Eurosport la vostra fonte primaria di notizie sportive online - c'è di tutto, dal calcio al tennis, passando per ciclismo, snooker e molto di più. Divertitevi con noi a segure Live tutte le maggiori competizioni di questa stagione di sport.