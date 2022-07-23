C. Ruud vs A. Ramos | Gstaad
Singolo maschile | Semifinale | 23.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Programmato
C. Ruud (1)
A. Ramos (4)
23/07
Casper Ruud - Albert Ramos Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
CasperRuud
Norvegia
- ATP classifica5
- ATP punti4890
- Età23
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso77kg
AlbertRamos
Spagna
- ATP classifica40
- ATP punti1040
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
C. Ruud
A. Ramos
Altre partite
