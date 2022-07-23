C. Ruud vs A. Ramos | Gstaad
Singolo maschile | Semifinale | 23.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Programmato
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
A. Ramos (4)
A. Ramos (4)
23/07
Casper Ruud - Albert Ramos Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norvegia
Norvegia
  • ATP classifica5
  • ATP punti4890
  • Età23
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso77kg
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica40
  • ATP punti1040
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso80kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

C. Ruud

A. Ramos

Altre partite

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

