P. Gojowczyk vs U. Humbert | Newport
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 11.07.2022 | Stadium
Completato
P. Gojowczyk
P. Gojowczyk
7
6
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
5
4
Peter Gojowczyk - Ugo Humbert Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Peter-Gojowczyk-headshot
PeterGojowczyk
Germania
Germania
  • ATP classifica91
  • ATP punti625
  • Età32
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso83kg
Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica129
  • ATP punti431
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

P. Gojowczyk

U. Humbert

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Peter Gojowczyk vs Ugo Humbert ATP, Newport - 11 luglio 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Newport tra Peter Gojowczyk e Ugo Humbert live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 11 luglio 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Newport Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

