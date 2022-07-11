P. Gojowczyk vs U. Humbert | Newport
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 11.07.2022 | Stadium
Completato
P. Gojowczyk
7
6
U. Humbert
5
4
Peter Gojowczyk - Ugo Humbert Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
PeterGojowczyk
Germania
- ATP classifica91
- ATP punti625
- Età32
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso83kg
UgoHumbert
Francia
- ATP classifica129
- ATP punti431
- Età24
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
P. Gojowczyk
U. Humbert
