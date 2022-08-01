D. Goffin vs J. Sock | Washington
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 02.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Programmato
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
J. Sock
J. Sock
02/08
Pubblicità
Ad

David Goffin - Jack Sock Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
  • ATP classifica60
  • ATP punti750
  • Età31
  • Altezza1.8m
  • Peso-
Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica105
  • ATP punti505
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso88kg

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgio
Belgio
Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
3

Vittorie

3 incontri

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

D. Goffin

J. Sock

Altre partite

J. Wolf
J. Wolf
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
A partire dalle 18:00
K. Edmund
K. Edmund
Y. Watanuki
Y. Watanuki
A partire dalle 18:00
D. Koepfer
D. Koepfer
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
A partire dalle 18:00
D. Kudla
D. Kudla
M. Mmoh
M. Mmoh
A partire dalle 18:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: David Goffin vs Jack Sock ATP, Washington - 2 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Washington tra David Goffin e Jack Sock live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 00:00 del 2 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Washington Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...