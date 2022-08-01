D. Goffin vs J. Sock | Washington
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 02.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Programmato
D. Goffin
J. Sock
02/08
David Goffin - Jack Sock Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
DavidGoffin
Belgio
- ATP classifica60
- ATP punti750
- Età31
- Altezza1.8m
- Peso-
JackSock
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica105
- ATP punti505
- Età29
- Altezza1.91m
- Peso88kg
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
3
Vittorie
3 incontri
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
D. Goffin
J. Sock
Altre partite
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000