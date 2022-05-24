A. Vavassori/L. Sonego vs M. Ebden/M. Purcell | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
A. Vavassori
L. Sonego
M. Ebden
M. Purcell
25/05
Lorenzo Sonego / Andrea Vavassori - Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
AndreaVavassori
Italia
- Età27
- Altezza-
- Peso-
LorenzoSonego
Italia
- Età27
- Altezza1.91m
- Peso-
MatthewEbden
Australia
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
MaxPurcell
Australia
- Età24
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso75kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
A. Vavassori
L. Sonego
M. Ebden
M. Purcell
