A. Vavassori/L. Sonego vs M. Ebden/M. Purcell | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
A. Vavassori
A. Vavassori
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
M. Ebden
M. Ebden
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
25/05
Pubblicità
Ad

Lorenzo Sonego / Andrea Vavassori - Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Andrea-Vavassori-headshot
AndreaVavassori
Italia
Italia
  • Età27
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italia
Italia
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.91m
  • Peso-
Matthew-Ebden-headshot
MatthewEbden
Australia
Australia
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso80kg
Max-Purcell-headshot
MaxPurcell
Australia
Australia
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso75kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

A. Vavassori

L. Sonego

M. Ebden

M. Purcell

Altre partite

Doppio maschile / Turno 1

B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
6
3
2
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
4
6
3
R. Jebavý
R. Jebavý
M. Sabanov
M. Sabanov
F. López
F. López
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
A partire dalle 11:00
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
M. Melo
M. Melo
M. González
M. González
A partire dalle 11:00
A. Krajicek
A. Krajicek
I. Dodig
I. Dodig
J. Peers
J. Peers
F. Polášek
F. Polášek
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad