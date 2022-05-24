J. Thompson/L. Saville vs D. Lajovic/J. Veselý | Roland Garros
Doppio maschile | Turno 1 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
J. Thompson
L. Saville
D. Lajovic
J. Veselý
25/05
Pubblicità
Ad
Luke Saville / Jordan Thompson - Dušan Lajovic / Jirí Veselý Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
JordanThompson
Australia
- Età28
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso73kg
LukeSaville
Australia
- Età28
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
DušanLajovic
Serbia
- Età31
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso78kg
JiríVeselý
Repubblica Ceca
- Età28
- Altezza1.98m
- Peso92kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
J. Thompson
L. Saville
D. Lajovic
J. Veselý
Partite non ancora giocate
Altre partite
Doppio maschile / Turno 1
Pubblicità
Ad