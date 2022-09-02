K. Khachanov vs J. Draper | US Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 3 | 02.09.2022 | Grandstand
Completato
K. Khachanov (27)
K. Khachanov (27)
6
4
6
J. Draper
J. Draper
3
6
5
A
Karen Khachanov - Jack Draper Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP classifica31
  • ATP punti1315
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.98m
  • Peso-
Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Gran Bretagna
Gran Bretagna
  • ATP classifica53
  • ATP punti879
  • Età20
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

