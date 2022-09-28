M. Sherif vs S. Waltert | Parma Ladies Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 2 | 28.09.2022 | Grand Stand Court
Completato
M. Sherif
6
77
S. Waltert
3
61
Mayar Sherif - Simona Waltert Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
MayarSherif
Egitto
- WTA classifica74
- WTA punti790
- Età26
- Altezza-
- Peso-
SimonaWaltert
Svizzera
- WTA classifica120
- WTA punti526
- Età21
- Altezza-
- Peso-
