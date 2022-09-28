M. Sherif vs S. Waltert | Parma Ladies Open
Singolo femminile | Turno 2 | 28.09.2022 | Grand Stand Court
Completato
M. Sherif
M. Sherif
6
77
S. Waltert
S. Waltert
3
61
Mayar Sherif - Simona Waltert Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Mayar-Sherif-headshot
MayarSherif
Egitto
Egitto
  • WTA classifica74
  • WTA punti790
  • Età26
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Simona-Waltert-headshot
SimonaWaltert
Svizzera
Svizzera
  • WTA classifica120
  • WTA punti526
  • Età21
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

M. Sherif

S. Waltert

Altre partite

Singolo femminile / Turno 2

M. Paoletti
M. Paoletti
4
4
I. Begu (3)
I. Begu (3)
6
6
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
4
6
6
E. Cocciaretto
E. Cocciaretto
6
3
4
M. Sakkari (1)
M. Sakkari (1)
3
6
6
A. Rus
A. Rus
6
2
3
L. Davis
L. Davis
3
6
7
S. Sorribes
S. Sorribes
6
4
5
Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

Le ultime notizie

WTA, Parma

Sara Errani out al primo turno! Lauren Davis vince in due ore e mezza

26/09/2022 alle 21:36

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Mayar Sherif vs Simona Waltert WTA, Parma - 28 settembre 2022

