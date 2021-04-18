Gli organizzatori del Rally Liepāja hanno pubblicato le opzioni per i test che possono svolgere i piloti del FIA European Rally Championship.
Il tutto si svolgerà il 29 giugno a Talsi in due percorsi differenti, in attesa di correre nel weekend dell'1-3 luglio.
Cliccate quiper tutte le info.
