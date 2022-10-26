J. Brooksby vs U. Humbert | Basilea
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 26.10.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
J. Brooksby
U. Humbert
A partire dalle 13:00
Pubblicità
Ad
Jenson Brooksby - Ugo Humbert Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica50
- ATP punti945
- Età22
- Altezza-
- Peso-
UgoHumbert
Francia
- ATP classifica103
- ATP punti548
- Età24
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
J. Brooksby
U. Humbert
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|5035