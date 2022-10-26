J. Brooksby vs U. Humbert | Basilea
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 26.10.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
A partire dalle 13:00
Jenson Brooksby - Ugo Humbert Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica50
  • ATP punti945
  • Età22
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-
Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica103
  • ATP punti548
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

J. Brooksby

U. Humbert

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

Le ultime notizie

ATP, Basilea

Alcaraz batte a fatica Jack Draper. Ko a sorpresa di Cilic

Ieri alle 06:52

