A. Ramos vs T. Etcheverry | Bastad
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Albert Ramos - Tomás Etcheverry Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spagna
Spagna
  • ATP classifica38
  • ATP punti1065
  • Età34
  • Altezza1.88m
  • Peso80kg
Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica78
  • ATP punti682
  • Età22
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

A. Ramos

T. Etcheverry

Altre partite

F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
P. Sousa
P. Sousa
A partire dalle 11:00
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
A partire dalle 11:00
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
N. Basilashvili (6)
N. Basilashvili (6)
A partire dalle 11:00
S. Báez (8)
S. Báez (8)
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Albert Ramos vs Tomás Etcheverry ATP, Båstad - 12 luglio 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Båstad tra Albert Ramos e Tomás Etcheverry live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 11:00 del 12 luglio 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Båstad Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...