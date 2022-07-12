A. Ramos vs T. Etcheverry | Bastad
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
A. Ramos
T. Etcheverry
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad
Albert Ramos - Tomás Etcheverry Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
AlbertRamos
Spagna
- ATP classifica38
- ATP punti1065
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
- ATP classifica78
- ATP punti682
- Età22
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Ultime partite
A. Ramos
T. Etcheverry
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad
Classifica
|Giocatori
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050