A. Molcan vs D. Schwartzman | Cincinnati
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 15.08.2022 | Grandstand
Programmato
A. Molcan
D. Schwartzman (13)
A partire dalle 17:00
Alex Molcan - Diego Schwartzman Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovacchia
Slovacchia
  • ATP classifica42
  • ATP punti1061
  • Età24
  • Altezza1.78m
  • Peso73kg
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica15
  • ATP punti2245
  • Età29
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

A. Molcan

D. Schwartzman

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Alex Molcan vs Diego Schwartzman ATP, Cincinnati - 15 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Cincinnati tra Alex Molcan e Diego Schwartzman live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 17:00 del 15 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Cincinnati Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...