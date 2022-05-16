A. Ramos vs C. O'Connell | Gonet Geneva Open
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 17.05.2022 | Tennis Club de Genève
Programmato
A. Ramos
C. O'Connell (Q)
17/05
Pubblicità
Ad
Albert Ramos - Christopher O'Connell Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
AlbertRamos
Spagna
- ATP classifica42
- ATP punti1071
- Età34
- Altezza1.88m
- Peso80kg
ChristopherO'Connell
Australia
- ATP classifica124
- ATP punti502
- Età27
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso78kg
Statistiche
Ultime partite
A. Ramos
C. O'Connell
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad