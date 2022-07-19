B. Paire vs E. Ymer | Gstaad
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 19.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Completato
B. Paire
B. Paire
2
0
A
E. Ymer
E. Ymer
6
2
Pubblicità
Ad

Benoît Paire - Elias Ymer Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Benoît-Paire-headshot
BenoîtPaire
Francia
Francia
  • ATP classifica92
  • ATP punti601
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.96m
  • Peso80kg
Elias-Ymer-headshot
EliasYmer
Svezia
Svezia
  • ATP classifica131
  • ATP punti420
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso78kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

B. Paire

E. Ymer

Altre partite

Singolo maschile / Turno 1

N. Jarry
N. Jarry
69
5
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
711
5
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
77
1
D. Stricker
D. Stricker
62
1
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
7
6
R. Carballés
R. Carballés
5
4
H. Gaston (7)
H. Gaston (7)
6
1
67
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
1
6
79
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Benoît Paire vs Elias Ymer ATP, Gstaad - 19 luglio 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Gstaad tra Benoît Paire e Elias Ymer live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 10:30 del 19 luglio 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Gstaad Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...