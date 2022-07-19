B. Paire vs E. Ymer | Gstaad
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 19.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Completato
B. Paire
2
0
A
E. Ymer
6
2
Benoît Paire - Elias Ymer Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
BenoîtPaire
Francia
- ATP classifica92
- ATP punti601
- Età33
- Altezza1.96m
- Peso80kg
EliasYmer
Svezia
- ATP classifica131
- ATP punti420
- Età26
- Altezza1.83m
- Peso78kg
