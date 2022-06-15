L. Djere vs K. Khachanov | Halle
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 16.06.2022 | Gerry Weber Stadion
Programmato
L. Djere
K. Khachanov (8)
16/06
Laslo Djere - Karen Khachanov Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
LasloDjere
Serbia
- ATP classifica62
- ATP punti911
- Età27
- Altezza1.85m
- Peso80kg
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP classifica23
- ATP punti1710
- Età26
- Altezza1.98m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0
Vittorie
1 match
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
L. Djere
K. Khachanov
