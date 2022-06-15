L. Djere vs K. Khachanov | Halle
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 16.06.2022 | Gerry Weber Stadion
Programmato
L. Djere
L. Djere
K. Khachanov (8)
K. Khachanov (8)
16/06
Laslo Djere - Karen Khachanov Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP classifica62
  • ATP punti911
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso80kg
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP classifica23
  • ATP punti1710
  • Età26
  • Altezza1.98m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Laslo Djere
Serbia
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
Karen Khachanov
Russia
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

L. Djere

K. Khachanov

