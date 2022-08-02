Y. Hanfmann vs J. Thompson | Los Cabos
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium CSC
Programmato
Y. Hanfmann
Y. Hanfmann
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
02/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Yannick Hanfmann - Jordan Thompson Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Yannick-Hanfmann-headshot
YannickHanfmann
Germania
Germania
  • ATP classifica139
  • ATP punti400
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.93m
  • Peso84kg
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP classifica114
  • ATP punti479
  • Età28
  • Altezza1.83m
  • Peso73kg

Statistiche

Ultime partite

Y. Hanfmann

J. Thompson

Altre partite

R. Hijikata
R. Hijikata
R. Pacheco
R. Pacheco
02/08
F. Bagnis
F. Bagnis
E. Escobedo
E. Escobedo
02/08
H. Laaksonen
H. Laaksonen
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
02/08
K. Uchida
K. Uchida
B. Nakashima (6)
B. Nakashima (6)
02/08
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Yannick Hanfmann vs Jordan Thompson ATP, Los Cabos - 2 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Los Cabos tra Yannick Hanfmann e Jordan Thompson live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 05:00 del 2 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Los Cabos Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...