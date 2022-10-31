D. Schwartzman vs M. Cressy | Parigi Bercy
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Diego Schwartzman - Maxime Cressy Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP classifica21
  • ATP punti1825
  • Età30
  • Altezza1.7m
  • Peso-
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
  • ATP classifica34
  • ATP punti1257
  • Età25
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
Stati Uniti
Stati Uniti
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

D. Schwartzman

M. Cressy

Altre partite

A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
A partire dalle 11:00
J. Isner
J. Isner
O. Otte
O. Otte
A partire dalle 11:00
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
F. Tiafoe (16)
F. Tiafoe (16)
A partire dalle 11:00
T. Fritz (9)
T. Fritz (9)
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
A partire dalle 11:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Diego Schwartzman vs Maxime Cressy ATP, Parigi - 31 ottobre 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Parigi tra Diego Schwartzman e Maxime Cressy live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 11:00 del 31 ottobre 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Parigi Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...