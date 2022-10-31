D. Schwartzman vs M. Cressy | Parigi Bercy
Singolo maschile | Turno 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 1
Programmato
D. Schwartzman
M. Cressy
A partire dalle 11:00
Diego Schwartzman - Maxime Cressy Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP classifica21
- ATP punti1825
- Età30
- Altezza1.7m
- Peso-
MaximeCressy
Stati Uniti
- ATP classifica34
- ATP punti1257
- Età25
- Altezza-
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1
Vittorie
1 match
0
Vittorie
Ultime partite
D. Schwartzman
M. Cressy
Altre partite
