L. Djere vs J. Sousa | Winston-Salem
Singolo maschile | Turno 2 | 23.08.2022 | Court 3
Programmato
L. Djere
L. Djere
J. Sousa (16)
J. Sousa (16)
A partire dalle 20:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Laslo Djere - João Sousa Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP classifica89
  • ATP punti597
  • Età27
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso80kg
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portogallo
Portogallo
  • ATP classifica59
  • ATP punti786
  • Età33
  • Altezza1.85m
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Ultime partite

L. Djere

J. Sousa

Altre partite

R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
L. Musetti (5)
L. Musetti (5)
A partire dalle 19:00
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
J. Draper (13)
J. Draper (13)
A partire dalle 20:00
I. Ivashka (11)
I. Ivashka (11)
P. Gojowczyk
P. Gojowczyk
A partire dalle 20:00
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
A partire dalle 20:00
Pubblicità
Ad

Classifica

GiocatoriPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5190
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

PARTITA LIVE IN DIRETTA: Laslo Djere vs João Sousa ATP, Winston-Salem - 23 agosto 2022

Segui la partita di tennis ATP, Winston-Salem tra Laslo Djere e João Sousa live su Eurosport. Il match comincia alle 20:00 del 23 agosto 2022.

Troverai tuttle statistiche di ATP, Winston-Salem Risultati e gli highlights delle partite con la nostra copertura live di tennis.

I tifosi possono trovare le ultime notizie di tennis, interviste, i commenti dei nostri esperti e moltissimi video. Segui tutti i momenti principali della stagione tennistica come Roland Garros e US Open. Tutte le ultime notizie su Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner e tutti i migliori giocatori del mondo. Potrai gustarti i tuoi giocatori preferiti sfidarsi l'uno contro l'altro.

Fai diventare Eurosport la tua casa dello sport con le principali notizie sempre disponibili sui principali sport come tennis, calcio, motori, ciclismo, basket e molto altro...