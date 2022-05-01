L. Fernandez vs J. Teichmann | Madrid
Singolo femminile | Turno 2 | 01.05.2022 | Arantxa Sanchez
Programmato
L. Fernandez (17)
L. Fernandez (17)
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
01/05
Leylah Fernandez - Jil Teichmann Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Leylah-Fernandez-headshot
LeylahFernandez
Canada
Canada
  • WTA classifica20
  • WTA punti2151
  • Età19
  • Altezza1.68m
  • Peso-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Svizzera
Svizzera
  • WTA classifica35
  • WTA punti1298
  • Età24
  • Altezza-
  • Peso-

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
Leylah-Fernandez-headshot
LeylahFernandez
Canada
Canada
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Svizzera
Svizzera
1

Vittorie

1 match

0

Vittorie

Ultime partite

L. Fernandez

J. Teichmann

