Bundesliga / 30. Giornata
Stadion An der Alten Försterei / 17.04.2022
1. FC Union Berlin
Programmato
-
-
Eintracht Francoforte
1. FC Union Berlin - Eintracht Francoforte Riassunto della partita

Formazioni

1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Eintracht Francoforte
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Eintracht Francoforte
3-4-3

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
1. FC Union Berlin
Eintracht Francoforte
1

Vittorie

1

Pareggi

3

Vittorie

Ultime partite

1. FC Union Berlin

Eintracht Francoforte

Classifica

SquadreGVPAPEPts
1
FC Bayern MonacoFCB
29223469
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
30203763
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
29157752
4
RB LeipzigRBL
29156851
5
FriburgoSCF
30149751
7
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
29128944
10
Eintracht FrancoforteSGE
291091039
