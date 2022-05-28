E. Mertens vs C. Gauff | Roland Garros
Singolo femminile | Turno 4 | 29.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
E. Mertens (31)
E. Mertens (31)
C. Gauff (18)
C. Gauff (18)
29/05
Elise Mertens - Cori Gauff Riassunto della partita

Panoramica dei giocatori

Statistiche

Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0

Vittorie

1 match

1

Vittorie

Ultime partite

E. Mertens

C. Gauff

Altre partite

Singolo femminile / Turno 4

M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
A. Sasnovich
A. Sasnovich
29/05
L. Fernandez (17)
L. Fernandez (17)
A. Anisimova (27)
A. Anisimova (27)
29/05
J. Teichmann (23)
J. Teichmann (23)
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
29/05
30/05
