E. Mertens vs C. Gauff | Roland Garros
Singolo femminile | Turno 4 | 29.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Programmato
E. Mertens (31)
C. Gauff (18)
29/05
Pubblicità
Ad
Elise Mertens - Cori Gauff Riassunto della partita
Panoramica dei giocatori
EliseMertens
Belgio
- WTA classifica32
- WTA punti1505
- Età26
- Altezza1.79m
- Peso-
CoriGauff
Stati Uniti
- WTA classifica23
- WTA punti1886
- Età18
- Altezza1.75m
- Peso-
Statistiche
Testa a testa / Ultime 5 partite
0
Vittorie
1 match
1
Vittorie
Ultime partite
E. Mertens
C. Gauff
Altre partite
Pubblicità
Ad